Guwahati: An irate mob in Assam’s Baksa district set a vehicle on fire after a newlywed woman died in an accident.

As per reports, the woman along with her husband was travelling to the market when their vehicle met in an accident.

They had a head-on collision with a car coming from the opposite side.

The woman identified as Kanika Boro of the Randhonipara area died on the spot during the collision while her husband is now fighting for his life at the hospital.

Following the incident, a mob comprising locals vandalised the other car and set it on fire.

The occupants of the car escaped the spot.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.