AIZAWL: At least four persons, including an 11-year-old boy, lost their lives following a tragic road accident at Lunglei district in Mizoram.

The incident took place when a pickup truck, in which they were travelling, fell into a gorge in Lunglei district in Mizoram on Sunday.

All the four occupants of the vehicle were heading towards their village from Mizoram capital – Aizawl.

The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the gorge near Thingfal village in Mizoram.

The gorge is more than 200 metres deep.

All the four persons died on the spot, Mizoram police informed.