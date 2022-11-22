Guwahati: At least seven people lost their lives in two separate road accidents in central Assam’s Nagaon and Sonitpur districts, police said Tuesday.

According to police, five people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding truck on the National Highway-37 in the Hatiekhua area under Kaliabor Sub-Division on Monday night.

Police said all five persons were on the way to Tezpur to attend a wedding party in a Hyundai Aura car from Bakakhat.

The deceased persons were identified as Bibek Das, Sanjay Das, Sameer Paul, Vikash Sarma and Sandeep Paul.

“We received information that an accident took place in the Hatiekhua Chariali area. We rushed to the spot. The car was coming from the Bokakhat side and the truck was coming from the opposite direction. All five passengers of the car died,” Mridul Debnath, a police officer of the Chulung Police outpost said.

In a separate accident, two youths died after the bike they were riding crashed into a truck at Niz Bihaguri in Tezpur.

The deceased youths have been identified as Biju Singh and Suman Talukdar. The police seized the truck.