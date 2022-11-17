Guwahati: At least seven people lost their lives and four others sustained injuries in separate road mishaps in different parts of Assam on Thursday, police said.



According to police, five people died in two accidents in the Nalbari district, and one each in hit-and-run cases in Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts.

Four people were killed and four others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into the railing of a bridge in Banekuchi area early in the morning, said a police officail.

The vehicle was on the way to Guwahati from Howly area in Barpeta district, the official said.

The passengers were employees of a private hospital based in Guwahati, he said.

“We suspect it to be a case of over-speeding and there was low visibility due to thick fog. The driver and three others were killed in the accident,” a police officer said.



Among the injured, one sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).



In a similar accident in Ghograpar area in Nalabari district, a vehicle carrying three people hit the railing of a bridge early in the morning.



One passenger was killed on the spot, while the two others injured, another police officer said.

In a hit-and-run accident in Naoboicha in Lakhimpur district, a local youth was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was run over by an unidentified vehicle.

In another similar accident, a woman was killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding vehicle while she was out for a morning walk in Raha area of Nagaon district.