Guwahati: A 28-year-old youth was lynched by a group of people on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone at Odalbakra area under Fatasil Ambari police station in Guwahati on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Sharma, who was accused of stealing a mobile phone from a building in the area.

As per reports, the group that lynched the man were all labourers who alleged that the deceased had stolen a mobile phone from them.

Although the youth was rescued by the police and taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital before he could get any medical attention.

According to locals, he was beaten with iron rods and died due to excessive bleeding.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and arrested 11 accused persons.

They have been identified as Nurul Hussain, Monnaf Ali, Abdur Rezak, Amir Hamja, Nizamuddin, Makbul Hussain, Majibul Ali, Abdul Rekib, Ajhahar Ali, Jamirul Hussain and Malek Ali.