GUWAHATI: Joymala – the elephant from Assam – who was in the news recently, has made it to the headlines once again.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, an animal rights group, has claimed that Joymala – the elephant from Assam – has been “mistreated again”.

PETA has released a video claiming that Joymala – the elephant from Assam – is back in chains in Tamil Nadu.

“Elephant Jeymalyatha (Joymala) is still in chains, alone and being controlled with weapons,” PETA India claimed.

However, the Tamil Nadu government has rubbished the allegations.

Briefing the media in Guwahati, Assam – campaign manager of PETA India Radhika Suryavanshi said: “We monitored the daily routine of Joymala from October 20 to November 13. We found that she is back in chains in a shed. Joymala is in solitary confinement.”

PETA India further pleaded: “Please send her to a sanctuary where she can live unchained.”

Meanwhile, the Assam government is putting in efforts to ensure the safe return of Joymala to the state from the Tamil Nadu temple, where she is being held captive.

Joymala was taken from Assam to Tamil Nadu in 2008 for engagement in religious processions and ceremonies for a period of five years.

However, the Tamil Nadu government has failed to ensure her return to Assam thus far.