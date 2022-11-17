Guwahati: The police have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly murdering a minor girl while he attempted to rape her in Assam’s Sonitpur.

As per reports, the man committed the alleged crime on Tuesday.

He has been identified as Hazarat Ali, a resident of Bhakuamari village under Dhekiajuli police station.

He was arrested based on an intensive operation and suspicion.

After being arrested, the accused confessed that he killed the girl at her house.

He claimed that he had entered the girl’s house knowing that no one was there at the house.

He attempted to rape her in her sleep but she woke up and then started screaming after which he panicked.

He then strangled her and fled the spot.

The accused was arrested after family members of the victim named him as the suspect.

An investigation into the matter is being carried.