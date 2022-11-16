GUWAHATI: A colonel of the Indian Army died in a road accident at Shillong in Meghalaya, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased Army officer has been identified as Colonel Ramesh Rathore.

He was allegedly hit by a speeding car.

The army officer was posted at Shillong in Meghalaya.

49-year-old Colonel Ramesh Singh Rathore, who was posted at the 101 Area in Upper Shillong was hit by a pick-up vehicle while he was taking walking at Boucher Road, police informed.

The colonel met with the accident while he was on his way to his office at around 5 pm.

He was immediately shifted to civil hospital for treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

“A tragic news. Col Ramesh Rathore of 12 Armd Regt, posted as Col A HQ 101 Area Shillong, walking to office around 5pm was hit by a speeding Scorpio and succumbed later at the hospital,” a defence statement said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and arrested the erring driver Kailash Rai and seized

the vehicle.

Col Ramesh Rathore, the deceased army officer hailed from Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The last rites of the deceased colonel will take place at his native place- Ghanau Sadulpur village in the district Churu of Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Friday (November 18).

Colonel Ramesh Rathore’s son recently joined the national defence academy (NDA).