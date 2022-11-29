Guwahati: Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles along with the Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl recovered a huge quantity of Methamphetamine worth Rs 3.33 crore from the general area of Tuifarfep Culvert in the World Bank Road of Aizawl in Mizoram.

The operation was carried out by the joint team based on specific information.

Based on the information about a suspected transhipment of illegal drugs in the area, an operation was launched by the joint team.

The team during the operation noticed the movement of a suspected vehicle late at night.

The vehicle was intercepted by the team and on searching it, around 10 thousand Methamphetamine tablets were found in the possession of two individuals.

The estimated cost of the consignment is around Rs 3.33 crore in the international market.

Two men have been taken into custody and an investigation has been initiated.