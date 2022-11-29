GUWAHATI: The police in Guwahati city of Assam have seized a massive quantity of ganja.

At least 500 kgs of ganja were seized by the police in Guwahati in Assam on Tuesday.

The seized consignment of ganja is estimated to be worth over Rs 3 crore.

The ganja consignment was recovered from a truck at Gorchuk area of Guwahati in Assam.

The ganja packets were kept in a hidden chamber inside the truck.

The truck came to Assam from Tripura.

Also read: Assam: Three new flyovers to come up in Guwahati

Four persons have also been nabbed by the Guwahati police in Assam in connection with the seizure.

All the four arrested persons hail from Bihar.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “#AssamAgainstDrugs @GuwahatiPol intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state and seized 500 kg Ganja at Gorchuk, Guwahati. Also apprehended four accused. Great efforts by @assampolice in combating the drug menace. Keep it up.”

#AssamAgainstDrugs@GuwahatiPol intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state and seized 500 kg Ganja at Gorchuk, Guwahati. Also apprehended four accused.



Great efforts by @assampolice in combating the drug menace. Keep it up ? @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/sJYSEFkA7u — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2022