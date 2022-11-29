SILCHAR: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, slammed the authorities of the Dibrugarh University over its ‘failure’ to look into the issue of ragging.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the state’s cabinet “expressed dissatisfaction over the way Dibrugarh University handled the issue of ragging”.

The Assam chief minister was referring to the sensational Anand Sarma ragging case in the Dibrugarh University that shocked the entire state recently.

On Sunday evening, Anand Sarma – a first semester MCom student of Dibrugarh University in Assam – jumped from the second floor of a hostel to escape ragging.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further informed that the state police has been asked to bring the administration of Dibrugarh University under the purview of the probe in the incident.

The Assam chief minister added that the Dibrugarh University authorities appear to be complacent and tried to cover up the incident.

“If anyone is trying to hide anything, none will be spared,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “We have zero tolerance for ragging.

Also read: Assam: Despite complaint, Dibrugarh University failed to take action against ragging on time?

Notably, the Dibrugarh University authorities failed to take any concrete step to stop ragging of Anand Sarma at the PNGB hostel, despite Anand submitting a written complaint to the warden of the hostel – Dibya Jyoti Dutta.

In his letter to PNGB warden on November 17, Anand Sarma alleged that he was subjected to ragging for last couple of months.

Speaking to Northeast Now, elder sister of Anand – Monisha Sarma said, “My brother is a victim of ragging for more than three months. He faced harassment from his seniors in PNGB hostel. His seniors mentally and physically tortured him regularly in the hostel.”

“When I told the warden about ragging incident which is going regularly with my brother, he told me to complained to higher authority. My brother has also filed complained to UGC. But no step was taken against the senior students.”

She further said, “When the senior came to know that Anand is going to lodged compliant against them, they started harassing him regularly and threatened him that if he complained against them then they would make his life miserable and even threatened to kill him.”

Monisha further said, “We want best treatment for Anand and demand strict punishment for the culprits who were responsible for torturing my brother and compel him to take the drastic step.”

“The Dibrugarh University authority should take action against the warden who is responsible for the incident. How could ex-student of Dibrugarh University can enter the PNGB hostel and stay there. The ex-student – a former general secretary of Dibrugarh University students’ union – Rahul Chetri is the main culprit behind the incident,” said a source in Dibrugarh University in Assam.