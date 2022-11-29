DIBRUGARH: A new input in the Dibrugarh University ragging case came to light on Tuesday after a complaint letter where the victim had reported the ongoing issues at the hostel to the warden went viral. The warden had allegedly failed to take any necessary steps into the matter.

Anand Sharma had written to the PNGB warden Dibya Jyoti Dutta on November 17, 2022, but he failed to take any step against the ragging.

Speaking to Northeast Now, Anand’s elder sister, Monisha Sharma said, “My brother has been a victim of ragging for more than three months, he has been facing harassment from his seniors in the PNGB hostel. His seniors tortured him mentally and physically regularly.”

She added that she had also informed the warden about the ragging incidents but despite knowing everything he failed to take any step.

“When I told the warden about what was going on regularly with my brother, he told me to complain to a higher authority. My brother also filed a complaint to UGC but no steps were seen against anyone”, she added.

She further claimed that the seniors had also threatened to kill Anand after they got to know about him preparing to lodge a complaint.

She added, “We have many hopes for Anand because he is a bright student since his childhood. Now, the future of Anand is in a doldrum. We appeal to the government to take full responsibility for Anand and his future because he is the victim of ragging.”

Also Read: Assam: Ganja worth over Rs 3 crore seized in Guwahati

She also demanded the best treatment for her brother with strict punishment for the people responsible for his condition.

Another person from within the University on conditions of anonymity said that the DU authorities should take action against the warden terming him responsible for the incident.

The person questioned how an ex-student entered the PNGB hostel and stayed there.

The person also termed the ex-student who was also a former general secretary, Rahul Chettri as the main culprit behind the incident.

Also Read: Assam: District admin orders magisterial probe into ragging incident at Dibrugarh University

“The Dibrugarh University authority is equally responsible for the incident. Dibrugarh University has expelled the 18 students from the hostel. Strict action should be taken against the students who were found guilty. It seems that the University authority is trying to save the warden and the students”, said a former professor of Dibrugarh University.

Three students involved in the incident were already arrested.

It may be mentioned that Anand’s complaint letter had 10 names mentioned but it did not name Rahul Chettri.

The authorities are investigating the matter further.