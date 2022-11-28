Dibrugarh: Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the ragging incident at Assam’s Dibrugarh University.

Dibrugarh district Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sanghamitra Baruah will conduct the probe.

Police have already arrested three students who were allegedly involved in the ragging incident. Two students allegedly involved in the incident are still absconding.

The arrested students have been identified as Niraj Thakur, Simanta Hazarika and Pranjit Boruah.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh University authorities have expelled 18 students from the PNGB hostel following their involvement in ragging incidents.

However, the varsity authorities have so far not taken any action against the warden of the hostel.

“How can the warden give permission to Rahul Chetri, a former student and general secretary of Dibrugarh University to stay at the PNGB hostel? The warden should be booked or suspended for the lapses on his party,” said a student, who did not wish to be named.

According to reports, Anand Sarma‘s mother Sarita Sharma has lodged an FIR at Dibrugarh Police station against the culprits for allegedly being involved in ragging and torturing her son mentally & physically.

She has accused some ex-students and senior students in her FIR namely, Rahul Chetry (ex-student), Dibyajyoti Gogoi (3rd Semester, Dept of Applied Geology), Subrajyoti Baruah (3rd Sem, Dept of Pol. Sc.), Niranjan Thakur (3rd Sem, Centre for Physical Education), Kalyan Dutta (3rd Sem, Dept of History) and several others of P.N.G.B. hostel of Dibrugarh University.

Critically injured Anand Sharma, a student of M.Com 1st Semester, Dibrugarh University is currently undergoing treatment in ICU at Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh.

It is learnt that Anand Sarma has been complaining to the University authority regarding his suffering due to the ragging by some students.

He gave a written complaint to the Warden of the “Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas” (PNGBCN hostel) on November 17, 2022, naming 10 students.