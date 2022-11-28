DIBRUGARH: The authorities of Dibrugarh University in Assam have rusticated as many as 18 students for their alleged involvement in the Anand Sarma ragging case.

Anand Sarma, a first semester MCom student of Dibrugarh University in Assam jumped from the second floor of a hostel building of the varsity to escape ragging.

Anand Sarma was allegedly tortured – both physically and mentally – by some of the students of the hostel of Dibrugarh University in Assam.

Unable to bear the torture, Anand took the extreme step of jumping off the hostel building to escape from the ragging.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh in Assam and is stated to be stable.

The 18 students rusticated by the Dibrugarh University in Assam “have been found to be involved in ragging”.

Meanwhile, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has condemned the incident saying that such activities won’t be tolerated.

“I strongly condemn the ragging incident in Dibrugarh University where a student has been hurt grievously. Asking Dibrugarh University authority and police to take strong action. We will not tolerate such activities,” said Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu.

The Assam education minister added: “I am also asking university authorities to be vigilant and take prompt action whenever any attempt of ragging is reported. Ex-students should not be allowed to stay in hostels.”

Meanwhile, police in Dibrugarh district of Assam have arrested one individual and detained three others in connection with the case.

The arrested individual has been identified as Niranjan Thakur.

“Complaint was filed by parents of Dibrugarh University student, Anand Sarma, pertaining to ragging by five people in a hostel there. Accused Niranjan Thakur was arrested while 3 others were detained. Condition of the injured victim is stable,” informed SP of Dibrugarh district in Assam.

Anand Sarma’s mother – Sarita Sarma lodged an FIR at the Dibrugarh police station against the culprits allegedly involved in ragging and torturing her son mentally and physically.

The FIR alleges that the accused attempted to kill Anand Sarma, loot his money, snatch his mobile phone.

The FIR also alleged that the accused also took objectionable photographs by putting alcohol and weed in his hand with a conspiracy for their future defence.

The mother of the victim also accused some ex-students and senior students of the Dibrugarh University in the FIR.

The other accused named in the FIR are: Rahul Chetry (ex-student), Dibyajyoti Gogoi (3rd Semester, Dept of Applied Geology), Subrajyoti Baruah (3rd Sem, Dept of Pol Sc), Niranjan Thakur (3rd Sem, Centre for Physical Education), Kalyan Dutta (3rd Sem, Dept of History) and several others of PNGB hostel of Dibrugarh University in Assam.

A case under sections 120B/341/395/307/143 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Dibrugarh police station in Assam in connection with the case.

It is also learnt that Anand Sarma had been complaining the University authority regarding his sufferings due to ragging by some students.

He had submitted a written complaint to the warden of ‘C’ block of the Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN hostel) on November 17, mentioning names of 10 students.