GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to all the students in the state to refrain from ragging.

“Appeal to students, say no to ragging,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister made this statement in the wake of the sensational ragging case that has come to light from Dibrugarh University.

Notably, a first semester student of Dibrugarh University in Assam jumped from the second floor of a hostel building to escape ragging.

“Close watch maintained and follow up action coordinated with district administration,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking about the incident.

The victim student has been identified as Anand Sarma, a resident of Amguri in Assam.

Critically injured Anand, is undergoing treatment at Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam.

“We are enquiring the matter and are going to take strict action against the culprits,” said Dr Jiten Hazarika, vice chancellor of Dibrugarh University.

Meanwhile, police in Dibrugarh district of Assam have arrested one individual and detained three others in connection with the case.

The arrested individual has been identified as Niranjan Thakur.

“Complaint was filed by parents of Dibrugarh University student, Anand Sarma, pertaining to ragging by five people in a hostel there. Accused Niranjan Thakur was arrested while 3 others were detained. Condition of the injured victim is stable,” informed SP of Dibrugarh district in Assam.

Anand Sarma’s mother – Sarita Sarma lodged an FIR at the Dibrugarh police station against the culprits allegedly involved in ragging and torturing her son mentally and physically.

The FIR alleges that the accused attempted to kill Anand Sarma, loot his money, snatch his mobile phone.

The FIR also alleged that the accused also took objectionable photographs by putting alcohol and weed in his hand with a conspiracy for their future defence.

The mother of the victim also accused some ex-students and senior students of the Dibrugarh University in the FIR.

The other accused named in the FIR are: Rahul Chetry (ex-student), Dibyajyoti Gogoi (3rd Semester, Dept of Applied Geology), Subrajyoti Baruah (3rd Sem, Dept of Pol Sc), Niranjan Thakur (3rd Sem, Centre for Physical Education), Kalyan Dutta (3rd Sem, Dept of History) and several others of PNGB hostel of Dibrugarh University in Assam.

A case under sections 120B/341/395/307/143 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Dibrugarh police station in Assam in connection with the case.

It is also learnt that Anand Sarma had been complaining the University authority regarding his sufferings due to ragging by some students.

He had submitted a written complaint to the warden of ‘C’ block of the Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN hostel) on November 17, mentioning names of 10 students.