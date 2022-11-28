DIBRUGARH: The students of Dibrugarh University in Assam, on Monday, staged a protest against the ragging incident that left a first semester student of the varsity grievously injured.

The protesting students of Dibrugarh University in Assam have demanded strict action against those responsible for the incident.

The students of Dibrugarh University in Assam staged demonstration near the main entrance of the varsity holding placards that read “say no to ragging”.

Meanwhile, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has condemned the incident saying that such activities won’t be tolerated.

“I strongly condemn the ragging incident in Dibrugarh University where a student has been hurt grievously. Asking Dibrugarh University authority and police to take strong action. We will not tolerate such activities,” said Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu.

The Assam education minister added: “I am also asking university authorities to be vigilant and take prompt action whenever any attempt of ragging is reported. Ex-students should not be allowed to stay in hostels.”

Notably, a first semester student of Dibrugarh University in Assam jumped from the second floor of a hostel building to escape ragging.

The victim student has been identified as Anand Sarma, a resident of Amguri in Assam.

Critically injured Anand, is undergoing treatment at Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Meanwhile, police in Dibrugarh district of Assam have arrested one individual and detained three others in connection with the case.

The arrested individual has been identified as Niranjan Thakur.

“Complaint was filed by parents of Dibrugarh University student, Anand Sarma, pertaining to ragging by five people in a hostel there. Accused Niranjan Thakur was arrested while 3 others were detained. Condition of the injured victim is stable,” informed SP of Dibrugarh district in Assam.

Anand Sarma’s mother – Sarita Sarma lodged an FIR at the Dibrugarh police station against the culprits allegedly involved in ragging and torturing her son mentally and physically.

The FIR alleges that the accused attempted to kill Anand Sarma, loot his money, snatch his mobile phone.

The FIR also alleged that the accused also took objectionable photographs by putting alcohol and weed in his hand with a conspiracy for their future defence.

The mother of the victim also accused some ex-students and senior students of the Dibrugarh University in the FIR.

The other accused named in the FIR are: Rahul Chetry (ex-student), Dibyajyoti Gogoi (3rd Semester, Dept of Applied Geology), Subrajyoti Baruah (3rd Sem, Dept of Pol Sc), Niranjan Thakur (3rd Sem, Centre for Physical Education), Kalyan Dutta (3rd Sem, Dept of History) and several others of PNGB hostel of Dibrugarh University in Assam.

A case under sections 120B/341/395/307/143 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Dibrugarh police station in Assam in connection with the case.

It is also learnt that Anand Sarma had been complaining the University authority regarding his sufferings due to ragging by some students.

He had submitted a written complaint to the warden of ‘C’ block of the Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN hostel) on November 17, mentioning names of 10 students.