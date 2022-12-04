AIZAWL: Security forces in Mizoram have recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other warlike stores.

Troopers of the Assam Rifles recovered and seized the arms, ammunition and other warlike stores from near Tuipang in Saiha district of Mizoram.

The operation was carried out by the Lunglei Battalion of the Assam Rifles with assistance from the Mizoram police based on specific information.

The security forces in Mizoram had received information about smuggling of weapon and other warlike stores in three Kenbo bikes.

The three bikes were intercepted by the security personnel while trying to evade a mobile vehicle check post at Tuipang in Siaha district of Mizoram.

Notably, four Myanmar nationals have also been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The recovered items include: assault rifles, NX 200 antenna, .22 ammunition, .177 pellets, 12-gauge (70mm) cartridge, gun powder and Kenbo bikes.

Other stores like tactical vests, tactical gloves, combat uniforms and boots were also recovered and seized.