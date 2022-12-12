Guwahati: After earning a “dubious distinction” in the state of Chhattisgarh for its poor track record in the year 2011, a Hyderabad based Oil Palm manufacturing firm, 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd has mysteriously made its way into Assam, with the company being granted empanelment for Oil Palm cultivation, in the state’s Lakhimpur and Chirang districts, said a source.

As per sources, the ‘tainted’ firm getting empanelment for Oil Palm cultivation in Assam’s Chirang district came to light after a notification was issued recently by the Department of Agriculture & Horticulture, Government of Assam, in its official website https://diragri.assam.gov.in/.

Lakhimpur in Upper Assam has a huge potential for development of Oil Palm Cultivation. This is due to the presence of robust infrastructure, optimum natural resources and manpower, which is well acquainted with plantation crops.

Chirang, a lower Assam district, which falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is yet to see the horizon of development even after having bountiful resources and immense potential.

The district, mostly dominated by the indigenous Bodos, Santhals, minority Muslims besides others, are mainly dependent on farming with the poor farmers striving hard to have a square meal a day.

These farmers of Lakhimpur and Chirang have no basic infrastructure of their own, but longing for a ray of hope, which would provide them an opportunity to explore the genesis of the resourceful Oil Palm cultivation.

The Oil Palm is a wonder crop which has the potential to double the farmers’ income as demonstrated in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia and closer home in states like Andhra and Telangana.

The source said, “However, the 3F Oil Palm Pvt. Ltd., has a dubious distinction of acquiring land banks for enhancing the company’s assets and valuations without doing anything substantial on ground. As such, the company was blacklisted in Chhattisgarh recently.”

As per reports, the company was also found violating the provisions of the Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Chhattisgarh on not only one, but two to six counts.

At first, the company did not procure ‘Fresh Fruit Bunches’ (FFB) in the state’s Balod district from poor farmers that switched to Palm cultivation on the company’s assurance.

In the same way, in Durg district of the state, the company did not initiate any activity for two years, despite being granted empanelment.

Similarly, in Bemtara district of the state, none of the targets were met.

The National Edible Oil Mission for Oil Palm has now allocated Rs 11,040 crore for development of oil palm plantation in India. The companies are fully reimbursed for the cost of oil palm seedlings that are provided to the farmers.

“However, 3F has also been accused of misappropriation of this fund in Chhattisgarh, one of the reasons for it getting blacklisted”, the source added.

The source said, “The company is ill famed for exploiting farmers in the areas wherever it operates. It took advantage of the oil palm boom that took place in the year 2021-2022, harming the interests of the farmers. In 2021-22, the price of Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB) of oil palm crossed the astonishingly high Rs. 23,000/- per Metric Tonne (MT) mark.”

“Moreover, 3F took advantage of the situation and sold the seedlings to farmers at an inflated price of Rs 600 per sapling. The farmers, having no other option, took the seedlings from them despite the price being as high as Rs 193.50 per sapling, which was fixed by the GOI”, the source added.

3F was also accused of profiteering outside its allocated zone. The tainted company was accused of selling the palm saplings outside its allocated zone for making huge profits in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh; thereby harming the interests of the farmers.

“Despite complaints being lodged to the authorities, the illegal activity continues unabated. 3F Oil Palm has a track record of poaching into other factory zones in Andhra Pradesh and purchasing the FFB illegally. This is despite clear zonalization as per the oil palm act being implemented by the state governments concerned”,the source claimed.

In all evaluations, 3F’s service to the farmers has been rated as very poor by the farmers of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Gujarat and Odisha.

In most states, they have left the area abruptly without rendering any service to the farmers after entering into MOUs with the state government and acquiring land banks.

“Allowing this company to establish its activities in a new state would be detrimental to the oil palm development without any doubt”, the top source maintained.