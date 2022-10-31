Guwahati: The Supreme Court of India will hear a batch of petitions challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on December 6.

The apex court has also appointed two nodal counsels for the compilation of all relevant documents of the case.

Announcing the hearing date, the Supreme Court has also asked the state governments of Assam and Tripura to file a response in matters specifically concerning them within two weeks.

On Monday, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit, comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi heard petitions by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and others challenging the validity of the CAA.

The bench also appointed Advocate Pallavi Pratap and Advocate Kanu Agrawal (Central government counsel) as nodal counsel to compile all relevant documents.

The court said, “Having noted that there are various pleas projecting multiple views, resolution of entire controversy can be achieved if two or three matters are taken as lead matters and convenience compilations of all counsels are prepared well in advance. this will make proceedings convenient.”