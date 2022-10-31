AIZAWL: Troopers of the Assam Rifles in Mizoram have recovered a huge cache of tactical and warlike stores.

The recovery of the tactical and warlike stores was made by the Assam Rifles troopers from near Tuipang village in Siaha district of Mizoram.

Four persons have also been apprehended in connection with the recovery.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles troopers and police personnel of Siaha district in Mizoram.

The recovered items were meant for insurgents based in Myanmar.

“The team had specific information about movement of tactical and war like stores for insurgents based in Myanmar,” the Assam Rifles stated in a statement.

It added: “The team intercepted and searched one kenbo bike and one yodha at Tuipang village. While carrying out search, the party recovered large number of tactical and war like stores.”

The items recovered were of military grade.

“The same (recovered items) being used for anti-national activities against own people, by insurgents based in Myanmar, cannot be ruled out,” the Assam Rifles said.

It added: “This recovery has prevented the likely loss of precious lives.”

RECOVERED ITEMS:

(i) Shotgun – 01

(ii) 12 gauge 70mm rounds: 2483 rounds

(iii) Gelatin stick – 169

(iv) Roll cap – 530

(v) Combat back pack -02

(vi) Combat dress – 03

(vii) Pouch – 01

(viii) Hand gloves – 01 pair

(ix) Mil shoes – 01 pair

(x) Cal 4.5mm/0.177 pellets – 1500

(x) Kenbo bike – 01

(xi) One yodha veh regn no MZ 03 9815

Meanwhile, the apprehended individuals and seized items have been handed over to the Siaha police station in Mizoram for further investigation and legal proceedings.