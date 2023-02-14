DIBRUGARH: The prime accused of the Dibrugarh University ragging incident, Rahul Chetri got bail on Tuesday from Dibrugarh Court.

Pranjit Baruah and Simanta Hazarika also got bail from the Court.

After eight days of absconding, Rahul surrendered before the Lekhapani police station in Tinsukia on December 5, 2022.

Rahul, who is a former general secretary of the Dibrugarh University Post-Graduate Students’ Union (DUPGSU) surrendered at the Lekhapani Police Station in the Tinsukia district.

On November 27, Anand Sharma, a first-semester MCom student of Dibrugarh University was critically injured after he jumped from the second floor of his hostel to “escape” brutal ragging.

On the other hand, Diganta Bhuyan, Department of Applied Geology, Dibrugarh University was appointed as the Chief Warden of Dibrugarh University Hostels for a period of 3 years.

Kalyan Bhuyan has been discharged from the responsibility of Chief Warden of hostels of Dibrugarh University.

Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University Jiten Hazarika said, “The Executive Council of Dibrugarh University has decided to release Kalyan Bhuyan from his duty of Chief Warden of hostels of Dibrugarh University. Diganta Bhuyan was appointed as Chief warden of Dibrugarh University for a period of three years,”.