Dibrugarh: The 171 Battalion of CRPF, Police Reserve, Dibrugarh on Tuesday paid homage to the soldiers who were martyred in Pulwama.

Sameer Kumar Srivastava, Commandant of the battalion remembered the 40 brave soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force who lost their lives in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

He recalled their supreme sacrifices and said that they will never forget the sacrifice of those brave martyrs.

On 14 February 2019, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy was ambushed by terrorists in the Awantipora area of the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 CRP soldiers were martyred.

Srivastava said that they will always be grateful to the Bravehearts and their families who made the supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland.

He said that the force is the force of the brave, who have enriched the history and present of the force with their heroic stories from time to time.

He said that the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs of the force not only makes us feel proud but also always inspires us to move forward on the path of duty with the spirit of valour and sacrifice.