GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the oath-taking ceremonies of the Chief Ministers of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

The swearing-in ceremony in Tripura will be held on March 8, while in Meghalaya and Nagaland, it will be held on March 7. This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Besides PM Modi, senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are likely to accompany the Prime Minister in the oath-taking ceremonies in the northeastern states.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the BJP retained power with a clear majority in Tripura.

After the saffron camp’s win in all three states, PM Modi addressed party workers in Delhi and said that the poll results show that in India, people trust democracy and democratic values.