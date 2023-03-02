KOHIMA: History has been scripted in Nagaland, as the state is all set to get at least two women representatives in the state legislative for the first time in the state’s history.

Two woman candidates, fielded by the NDPP in Nagaland – Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse – have won the elections from their respective constituencies.

While, Hekani Jakhalu has won the elections from Dimapur III constituency, Salhoutuonuo Kruse has won the Western Angami seat.

Both the woman leaders will be the first woman MLAs in the history of Nagaland politics.

Who is Hekani Jakhalu?

Hekani Jakhalu Kense is a lawyer and social entrepreneur by profession from the Northeast state of Nagaland.

She had set up an NGO – YouthNet Nagaland – to help the youths of Nagaland pursue business opportunities.

She was recognised with the Nari Shakti Puraskar award in 2018.

Hekani Jakhalu was born in Dimapur, Nagaland.

She was educated at Bishop Cotton Girls’ School in Bengaluru and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi.

She then studied for a Bachelor of Laws at the University of Delhi and took a Master of Laws at the University of San Francisco.

Who is Salhoutuonuo Kruse?

Salhoutuonuo Kruse hails from Khonoma – Asia’s first green village – in Nagaland.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse is a local hotel owner.