KOHIMA: The counting of votes for the recently concluded Nagaland assembly elections is underway.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Thursday (March 2).

Voting process for the Nagaland assembly elections was held in a single phase on February 27.

Early trends show a comfortable lead for the NDPP-BJP alliance.

Notably, exit polls had also predicted that the NDPP-BJP alliance is likely to emerge as comfortable winners in Nagaland.

The exit polls have predicted that the NDPP-BJP alliance will secure around 35-45 seats in the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly.