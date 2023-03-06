Shillong: The newly-elected members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will take their oath or affirmation during a special session at the Assembly in Shillong on Monday.

The Election Commission’s notification constituting the 11th Assembly will be placed on the table of the House by the Commissioner and Secretary of the Legislative Assembly.

The Assembly will observe a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

Pro-tem Speaker Timothy D Shira will also announce the names of the members nominated to the panel of chairmen of the various Assembly committees.

On Thursday, the House will sit again to elect the Speaker, as well as take a vote of confidence.

It may be mentioned that apart from the legislators, NPP chief Conrad Sangma is also scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of the state for another term.

As per the latest updates, Sangma now has the support of 45 legislators in the 60-member house with support from BJP, UDP, HSPDP, PDF and Independent MLAs.