Guwahati: A youth from Assam‘s Lumding was allegedly murdered in Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh recently.

Reports claimed that the deceased was identified as Tutan De.

His body was found chopped into two pieces at a railway track in Gorakhpur.

As per reports, Tutan De had made a desperate call to his mother who lives in Assam before his death.

He pleaded, “Maa, please save me, they are going to kill me. I won’t be able to see you again. Please save me Maa”.

Tutan was employed as a bedroll provider in the AC compartment of the train and had started his journey from Lumding to Dibrugarh on March 1.

He had then taken a Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur special Holi train for his work. His family suspects that Tutan was killed inside the train and his body was dumped on the railway track at Gorakhpur Station.

An investigation has been launched into the matter to identify and nab the culprits.