Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has conveyed his heartiest greetings and warm wishes to the people of Assam on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

He said that the festival of colours marks the onset of the warmer season and the victory of good over evil.

In a message, Kataria said, “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Assam in particular and the country in general on the auspicious occasion of Holi – the festival of colours. May this festival bring peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in our lives.”

Kataria also said the colours of Holi reflect the State’s diversity and multicultural heritage. “I hope the festival becomes a harbinger of joy, happiness and merriment for all cutting across all caste, creeds and ethnicity”, the Governor added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also wished the people of the state on the occasion of the festival of colours. Sarma took to Twitter to wish the people of the state a very happy Holi.

He also extended his warm wishes on the occasion of Dol Utsav which is an integral part of Holi celebration, especially at Barpeta.