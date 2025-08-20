Guwahati: A wild elephant was brutally attacked with spears in Assam’s Goalpara district on Tuesday, (August 19), in a suspected poaching attempt by suspected poachers.

The elephant was seen limping, with a spear deeply embedded in one of its legs, as it struggled to run.

According to Tejas Mariswamy, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Goalpara, the injured elephant was first sighted by the forest staff in the Rangjuli range.

“It is difficult to pinpoint the exact location of the attack, but the wounded elephant was first spotted in the Rangjuli range, where it was seen limping,” Mariswamy told Northeast Now.

Mariswamy confirmed that the elephant is still limping and the forest department is working to separate it from its herd to provide effective treatment.

He added that while no suspects have been identified, a case has been registered under the Forest Act.

The department is currently focused on immobilizing the elephant and ensuring its treatment.

Goalpara is considered to be one of the worst affected districts for human-elephant conflict in Assam.

Officials said rise in human population and encroachment of forest land are some of the main reasons behind human-elephant conflict in Goalpara.

DFO Mariswamy noted that the Forest Department is actively conducting awareness campaigns to promote coexistence and protect wildlife.