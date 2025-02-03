Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Sainik School Goalpara Assam.

Sainik School Goalpara Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career on regular / contractual basis.

Name of posts :

Subject Expert (Mathematics) for competitive exams

Quarter Master

PGT (Mathematics)

School Counsellor

Band Master

Craft & Workshop Instructor

Lab Assistant

Horse Riding Instructor

Mess Manager

Librarian

No. of posts :

Subject Expert (Mathematics) for competitive exams : 1

Quarter Master : 1

PGT (Mathematics) : 2

School Counsellor : 1

Band Master : 1

Craft & Workshop Instructor : 1

Lab Assistant : 3

Horse Riding Instructor : 1

Mess Manager : 1

Librarian : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Subject Expert (Mathematics) for competitive exams :

(a) Master’s Degree in Mathematics.

(b) Minimum 10 years teaching experience in a renowned Coaching Institute.

(c ) Expertise in JEE/ NDA Mathematics syllabus.

(d) Proficiency in English language.

(e ) Proven track records with respect to results.

Quarter Master :

(i) B.A. / B. Com.

(ii) At least five years experience as UDC stores or as Quarter Master or An Ex-Serviceman preferably a JCO with at least 10 years’ experience in handing and accounting of stores.

PGT (Mathematics) :

(a) Master’s Degree in the subject

AND

(b) Degree in Education

(c) 50% marks in Graduate & Post Graduate degree.

OR

(a) M Sc. Ed in the subject from the Regional College of Education, NCERT.

(b) 50% marks in Graduate & Post Graduate degree.

School Counsellor :

Graduate or Post Graduate in Psychology with diploma in counseling.

Band Master :

Potential Band Master / Band Major/Drum Major Course at the AEC Training College and Centre, Panchmarhi.

OR

Equivalent Naval/Air Force Courses.

Craft & Workshop Instructor :

(a) Matriculation or equivalent.

(b) Two years trade certificate from a recongnised Industrial Training Centre (Painting/ Fine Arts).

(c) Ability to teach through English Medium.

Lab Assistant :

(a) 10+2 in Science Stream.

(b) Ability to communicate in Hindi and English

Horse Riding Instructor :

(a) Intermediate or equivalent from recognised Board.

(b) Knowledge of Horse Riding/ Risaldar Course qualified.

Mess Manager :

(i) Matriculation or equivalent.

(ii) Diploma/Degree in catering from a recognized institution.

(iii) At least five years experience of running a catering organization independently in the civil,

Defence Services or in any other similar organization.

(iv) Ability to maintain Mess accounts.

(v) Knowledge of Computer

Librarian :

(a) Graduate with degree/ diploma in Library Science from a recognized institution

(b) Ability to converse fluently in English

How to apply :

For the post of Subject Expert (Mathematics), candidates must forward Resume/Curriculum Vitae through School E-mail on [email protected] by 15 Feb 2025

For all other posts, candidates must send their applications on prescribed proforma with a recent passport size photograph giving full address and resume with E-mail & contact number (compulsory), along with attested copies of mark sheets, other testimonials and a Demand Draft (DD) for Rs. 300/- for General Category & Rs. 200/- for SC/ST/OBC categories (non refundable) drawn in favour of “Principal, Sainik School, Goalpara” payable at State Bank of India, Mornai (Code No. 9148). On top of envelope please write ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……………………………………( CONTRACTUAL). The applications must reach the The Principal, Sainik School Goalpara, PO : Rajapara, Dist : Goalpara, Assam – 783133 by 15th February 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2