Nalbari: The first 3D planetarium of Assam was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday with a cost of Rs 8 crores 50 lakhs rupees.

The foundation stone of the planetarium was laid at Nalbari in 2012.

Meanwhile, the chief minister will also visit Tamulpur for laying the foundation of six projects.

The CM along with the new planetarium will lay the foundation stone of Tamulpur Medical College. He will be accompanied by BTC CEM Pramod Boro and the guardian minister of Baksa, UG Brahma.

Notably, a bridge will also be constructed at Kumarikata-Kouli connecting road at the Bhutan border in the Tamulpur district 76 years after Independence.