GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the students of the state to aspire to become job-creator and not job-seeker.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that new and resurgent India offers immense opportunities to everyone to achieve extraordinary successes in their respective fields of interests and occupation.

The Assam CM made this statement while attending a felicitation programme at the Changsari High School Playground in Guwahati.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the academic environment in Jalukbari assembly constituency, from he is a sitting MLA, has improved gradually since he was elected as a legislator from the seat for the first time in 2001.

In 2002, less than 300 students from Jalukbari had managed to secure first division in matriculation and higher secondary examinations, the Assam chief minister stated.

He added that the figure for 2022 has crossed 2000 for the first time.

This, in percentage terms, is an increase of 700% within a period of two decades, the Assam CM said.

The Assam chief minister credited concerted efforts from all quarters for this turnaround in Jalukbari’s educational environment.

He urged the meritorious students to aim higher and not limit their aspirations to grade-3 and grade-4 jobs alone in days to come.

The Assam chief minister also spoke about the importance of skill-training and skill-learning so as to make the best use of the economic opportunities new-age technologies and digitization offer.

The Assam chief minister also urged the students of Jalukbari to be more ambitious than ever before.

Ambition, however, must be combined with sincerity, dedication and hard work for real success, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned.