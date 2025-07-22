Guwahati: As the political temperature rises in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the BJP has decided to ditch both its former allies, Pramod Boro’s UPPL and Hagrama Mohilary’s BPF, and go solo in the upcoming BTR Council elections.

The move signals a clear power recalibration as the saffron party aims to tighten its grip ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Announcing its decision to contest all 40 BTC seats alone, the BJP has made it clear: it wants full credit for the peace, infrastructure, and welfare work done in BTR under its rule. Party insiders say the strategy gives them post-poll flexibility while shedding the baggage of alliance politics.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma backed the move, stating, “We’re not fighting parties; we’re fighting for the 26 indigenous communities and the people of BTR.”

Since the signing of the 2003 Bodo Accord and the landmark 2020 BTR Accord, the region has seen a turnaround, from conflict zones to development hubs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The BJP has taken credit for major projects, including medical colleges in Kokrajhar, Udalguri, and Tamulpur, as well as the 850-meter Pagladiya River bridge.

But alliances that once helped the BJP clinch power are now under stress. The UPPL faces credibility issues over corruption allegations, while Hagrama’s BPF is making a quiet comeback in key districts like Kokrajhar and Chirang.

Despite this, the BJP’s ground game remains strong, led by state president Dilip Saikia and senior ministers like Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Jayanta Malla Baruah. A full campaign strategy is expected by August 15.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has urged BJP workers to focus on unity and organisational strength. On the ground, booth-level workers are already mobilising across BTR’s four districts.

In the 2020 BTC elections, the BPF emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats but was kept out of power.

The UPPL secured 12, the BJP won 9, and one seat each went to Congress and Naba Sarania’s GSP. Ironically, Congress MCLA Sajan Kumar Singha later switched to the BJP.

While the BJP performed best in Udalguri, winning 4 of 10 seats, insiders say the door remains open for post-poll alliances with either the BPF or UPPL, depending on the numbers.

The recent delimitation has added 81 new villages to the BTR boundary and increased the number of state assembly constituencies in the region from 12 to 15, making BTR more crucial than ever for the 2026 Assam elections.

Political analysts believe the BJP’s distancing from the UPPL is tactical. “The party is shedding liabilities ahead of 2026 but keeping its options open. If needed, either Boro or Hagrama could become the BJP’s ‘Shikhandi’, a symbolic shield to win the final war in Dispur,” one observer remarked.

Reacting to the BJP’s solo move, BTR chief and UPPL president Pramod Boro remained measured, saying, “There’s still time. The final call will come from the BJP’s high command.”

For now, the saffron party is playing a double game, flexing its strength while keeping its bridges unburnt. Whether it reclaims power alone or with a borrowed sword remains the biggest question in Assam’s 2026 political script.