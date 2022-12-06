Dibrugarh: Man-elephant conflict in Assam has been a major with no permanent solution being found yet.

With conflicts continuing, a forest official was critically injured in an elephant attack in Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

The injured official has been identified as Bastav Borkotoky, 34, Beat Officer of Namrup range.

He was critically injured during an elephant attack at Kamargaon village in the wee hours on Tuesday.

DFO BV Sandeep, Dibrugarh Forest Division informed that the forest official was on duty with some other personnel of the department trying to chase away a herd of marauding elephants when he met with the accident.

The DFO added, “He was rushed to a private nursing home in Dibrugarh for immediate medical attention.”

He is currently under observation, doctors at the nursing home said.

It might be mentioned that earlier too another villager was trampled to death by elephants in the same village which falls under the Namrup police station of the district.

The man-elephant conflict has been rising due to the shrinking of forest covers. The elephant comes out from the forest in search of food and enters into human habitation.

“The elephant comes out from Joypur reserve forest which is a habitat of the elephant. The elephants enter our village and destroyed our crops. We have informed the forest department about the matter. Due to less manpower in the forest department, they faced a due challenge to drive the elephant,” said a villager.