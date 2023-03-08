Guwahati: The Indian Railways is all geared up to introduce the ‘Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train’ as part of the IRCTC tourism initiative.

It will commence its journey from the New Delhi Safdarjung railway station on March 21 next, said a railway official.

As per the official statement from the Ministry of Railway, the train will take its passengers to a complete North-east circuit which will cover Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

“The entire trip will be of 15 days. The theme for the North-east circuit is North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati,” the official added.

As per the reports, this train tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung railway station on March 21, 2023, and will cover some of the most beautiful places of Northeast India, such as Sivasagar, Guwahati, Jorhat and Kaziranga in Assam, Agartala’s Unakoti, Kohima and Dimapur in Nagaland, along with Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya during the 15 days tour.

As reported earlier, the Indian Railways launched the Bharat Gaurav scheme in 2021 to provide a boost to Indian tourism, and also lure tourists from across the world.

This train has been launched in line with central government initiatives, such as Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat and Dekho Apna Desh to promote domestic tourism.

Passengers can board and deboard at places including Delhi, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Tundla, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi.

This train will be deluxe AC trains that will be able to accommodate a total of 156 tourists and are air-conditioned with AC 1 and AC 2 tiers.

It will be enhanced with a host of features, such as two fine dining restaurants, shower cubicles in coaches, a contemporary kitchen, sensor-based washroom functions, and more.

The ticket price range starts from Rs 1,06,990 per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs 1,31,990 per person for AC 1 cabins, and Rs 1,49,290 per person for AC 1 coupe.

Also, the ticket includes hotel stays, train journeys, all vegetarian meals, sightseeing and transfer costs, travel insurance, among others.