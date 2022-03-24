There are no plans to privatise the Indian Railways.

This was informed by union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“There are no plans on privatisation of the Railways,” railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw made this statement while addressing the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The railway minister was responding to demands of the opposition parties that the Centre give up the idea of privatisation of railways.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the opposition parties’ contention in this regard was hypothetical.

“This (Indian Railways) is a complex organisation with a social obligation,” the railway minister said.

Notably, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had said that privatisation of the Indian Railways would lead to high inflation due to increased freight rates.