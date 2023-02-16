Guwahati: At least four people including a forest staff were injured when a rhino that strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) attacked them on Thursday at Gohpur in North Assam’s Biswanath district.

Forest officials said the one-horned rhino strayed out of the Eastern Range of the national park under the Biswanath wildlife division.

The injured persons have been identified as Rudrabahadur Dorji, 62, Radhika Dorji, 45, Jailash Sahani, 36 and Ajijul Hoque, 24.

Injured Ajijul Hoque is an SRPF personnel posted at the Gopaljaroni Anti-Poaching Camp of Kaziranga.

“The rhino that strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park attacked four people including one forest personnel. Forest officials had to fire in the air to drive away the wild animal,” said a forest official.

All the injured persons were admitted to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital (LMCH).

Earlier in the first week of February, a female rhino, which strayed excited the park, had attacked at least four people including two forest officials.

The rhino was later found dead in a paddy field in the Padumoni area of the Golaghat district.