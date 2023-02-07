Guwahati: A rhino strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) was found dead in a paddy field in Assam’s Golaghat district.

Locals spotted the dead rhino in a paddy field near the Padumoni area in the Golaghat district on Monday evening.

On being informed, a team of forest officials and a veterinarian reached the spot and found the carcass of the one-horned rhino.

The rhino strayed out of the National Park a few days back triggering panic among the residents of the Padumoni area.

The rhino, which has been wandering in the area for the last couple of days, attacked four people, including forest officials.

“People were seen chasing the animal for the last five days. Probably the animal could not take rest and food,” said a forest official.

The post-mortem report says in its provisional diagnosis that the rhino died due to “haemorrhage, shock and cardiac arrest.”

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia has blamed the local residents and police administration for the death of the rhino.

“The stray rhino is most probably dead and I hold the insensitive crowd and Golaghat Administration solely responsible for it. Forest Officials tried to save it from public atrocities but Golaghat Police did not cooperate,” Sakia said in a tweet.

Assam police have ordered a probe into the death of the rhino.