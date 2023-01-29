GUWAHATI: A rhino died in Manas national park on Sunday after being attacked by other rhinos in Assam.

The incident has been reported from the Manas national park in Assam.

The carcass of the rhino was found near the Narayanguri forest camp located on the west of the Beki river in Basbari range of the Manas national park in Assam.

It is learnt that the dead rhino was seriously injured in an attack by other rhinos at the Manas national park in Assam.

Officials of the Assam forest department and doctors of Manas national park reached the spot where the carcass of the rhino was found and conducted a post-mortem of the rhino.