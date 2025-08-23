Imphal: A minor girl allegedly died by suicide in Manipur‘s Bishnupur district.

The incident created massive uproar in the district.

The body of the deceased (15), a student of class IX at LCM High School, Bishnupur district, was found hanging at her house in Keipha Keithel, Thamnapokpi under the Moirang police station area on Friday morning.

A video also went viral on social media that led to a pandemonium.

The body was sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, officer-in-charge of the Moirang police station said.

While the cyber crime officials of the Manipur police department are probing the reasons behind the fatality, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) was also formed on Saturday.

Volunteers and supporters of the newly-formed JAC staged a sit-in protest at the Thamnapokpi under the Moirang police station on Saturday.

They have sought immediate hunt to nab the culprits.

The festoon at the protest site read, “Justice for…. Stop cyber harassment, save our students. We demand truth and justice, and punish the guilty, protect the innocent.

Members of the JAC warned of more stringent protests, if the guilty are not arrested by August 25.

