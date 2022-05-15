Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton has once again reiterated call for an early solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

Patton said that he will ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah to impose President’s rule in Nagaland, if a solution to the Naga issue cannot be achieved.

“We will meet PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah in Delhi in a couple of days and tell them that if solution to the Naga issue cannot be achieved, then impose President’s rule,” said Nagaland deputy CM Y Patton.

Notably, members of the Nagaland parliamentary core committee on Naga political issue will meet PM Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi soon.

The Nagaland parliamentary core committee delegation led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy CM Y Patton, UDA Chairman TR Zeliang and NPF legislature party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu will also meet leaderships of the NSCN-IM and working committee of the NNPGs during their Delhi visit.

Also read: Tripura: As discontent grows within state BJP, new CM Manik Saha convenes meeting of party MLAs

Notably, the Government of India has been holding talks with both the NSCN-IM and NNPGs separately.

While talks with the NSCN-IM have been taking place since 1997, NNPGs and the Government of India have been in talks since 2017.

The Government of India had signed the “framework agreement” with NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 and “Agreed Position” with the NNPGs on November 17, 2017.

Meanwhile, separate flag and constitution continue to be the bone of contention between the NSCN-IM and government of India (GoI) in regards to reaching a solution to the Naga political issue.