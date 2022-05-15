AGARTALA: Just hours after being sworn-in as the new chief minister of Tripura, Manik Saha convened a meeting of the BJP MLAs in the state.

This meeting of the BJP MLAs in Tripura come amid much reported discontent and rift within the saffron party leaders in the state.

The Tripura BJP MLAs meeting, convened by new chief minister Manik Saha was held at the state guest house in Agartala on Sunday.

The meeting of the Tripura BJP MLAs was convened to defuse the reported discontent among the party MLAs following Manik Saha’s elevation as CM of Tripura.

Notably, Biplab Deb resigned as the chief minister of Tripura on Saturday following instructions from the BJP’s central leadership.

Tripura BJP MLA Parimal Debbarma claimed that there was no consultation within the party before appointing Manik Saha as the new CM.

Despite frantic attempts, BJP could not finalise cabinet members for the Manik Saha-led Tripura government.

Several veteran BJP leaders, including Tripura deputy chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and former minister Ram Prasad Paul refused to serve in the state government led by Manik Saha.

Tripura deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma despite several attempts, on Saturday – the day Biplab Deb stepped down as CM – could not be contacted by BJP leaders in the state.

However, following a request by union home minister Amit Shah, Jishnu Dev Varma along with Ram Prasad Paul reached Raj Bhawan after the oath-taking ceremony was over.

“I have no idea why this change was made – may be the central leaders considered it is necessary. We have done our best for the people of Tripura and I hope in future we will continue to do it,” Jishnu Dev Varma said.

On the other hand, similar situation has also been reported from within the IPFT party – the alliance partner of BJP in Tripura.

The IPFT, with 7 MLAs in the Tripura Assembly, has also failed to select cabinet nominees from the party.

Notably, two of the top IPFT leaders – NC Debbarma and Mevar Kumar Jamatia, both ministers in Biplab Deb cabinet – are locked in a power tussle within the party.

According to reports, while four sitting MLAs of the IPFT are siding with NC Debbarma, the remaining three are supporting Mevar Kumar Jamatia.