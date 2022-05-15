Agartala: Manik Saha was finally sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tripura on Sunday.

Manika Saha is the state-BJP president in Tripura and also a Rajya Sabha MP.

He will succeed Biplab Deb who resigned on Saturday all of a sudden.

Governor SN Arya administered the oath to Saha at the Raj Bhavan.

BJP’s state President Manik Saha was named as the new Chief Minister of Tripura on Saturday as Deb resigned.

Saha was elected as the Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura in just concluded biennial elections for Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Saha took over the charge of the party after Biplab Deb hung up his boots as the party president.

Speaking to the media persons Saha said, my name was proposed by Biplab Kumar and all the legislatures of the party extended support towards the proposal.

“I see myself as a Karyakarta of the party and shall continue to work wholeheartedly for the party in the new role”, said Saha.