Guwahati: After being threatened to be banned in two Upper Assam districts, Minister Sanjoy Kishan on Sunday apologised to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and its chief Paresh Baruah.

The banned militant outfit ULFA-I demanded an apology from Welfare of Tea Tribes Minister of Labour & Employment Sanjoy Kishan for comments he made on the outfit its chief, Paresh Baruah.

Sanjoy Kishan reacting to the recent killings in the ULFA-I camps had termed Paresh Baruah as a ‘liar’. The reference to this was the death of a cadre named Biju Gogoi who the outfit had said to have died by suicide.

Kishan accused the ULFA-I and its chief of lying regarding Gogoi’s death.

However, following the statement, the ULFA-I in a statement had sought an apology from the minister or else they (ULFA-I) would ban him in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

After the statement, the minister on Sunday sought an apology from the ULFA-I.

While seeking an apology, he said that he was sorry for hurting the sentiments of Paresh Baruah and also had no intentions of any such thing.

ULFA-I accepted Sanjoy Kishan’s apology and withdrew the circular that they had issued on Saturday.