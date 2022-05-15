Guwahati: Assam floods have begun this year with a devastating outcome as at least three people were killed in Dima Hasao which seems to be one of the most affected districts till Saturday.

As per the latest official data, at least 24,681 people across six districts have been affected so far.

The official bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA) said at least three people have died in the state floods in the Dima Hasao district due to landslides of which two were male and one was female.

The heavy rains have resulted in the floods which affected Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon and Kamrup Metro.

Till Saturday, the Cachar district was the worst affected district with 21,493 out of 24,681 people being temporarily displaced.

As per ASDMA data, 9,034 of the affected people were females and 1,497 children.

As per the report by the ASDMA, around 1732.72 crop areas (in hectares) Were affected till Saturday.

Eight medical teams were also deployed for the rescue operations in Cachar and Hojai districts.