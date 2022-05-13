AGARTALA: Seems all is not well within the IPFT party – the alliance partner of the BJP-led government in Tripura.

Internal strife within the IPFT party in Tripura came out in open as senior party leader NC Debbarma has declared himself as the party president after an interim state conference.

On the other hand, elected IPFT president Mevar Kumar Jamatia who termed the interim state conference ‘illegal’, claimed that he would challenge the move of NC Debbarma in the court.

On April this year, IPFT in Tripura convened its state committee meeting where Mevar Kumar Jamatia was elected as the president of the party.

Debbarma who used to hold the post of IPFT president faced a shocking defeat.

But, within a month Debbarman convened an interim meeting and declared the election process faulty and full of inconsistencies.

Also read: Tripura: Deputy CM’s son ‘misbehaves’ with parliamentary panel members

Briefing the media, NC Debbarma said that the IPFT party’s core demand of separate statehood comprising the sixth schedule areas shall continue and in no condition IPFT would merge with other political entities.

He made the statement in an oblique reference to Mevar Kumar Jamatia’s growing proximity with Pradyot Kishore Debbarman-led TIPRA party in Tripura.

Meanwhile, hitting out at NC Debbarma, Mevar Kumar Jamatia said he would move the court to prove that his election to the post of president of the IPFT party in Tripura was not legally tenable as his election was done following the process described in the party’s constitution.

He also claimed that NC Debbarma himself entered into an agreement with TIPRA party before the TTAADC elections in Tripura and later stepped back that ultimately caused a humiliating defeat in the council elections.