AGARTALA: Tripura deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma’s son Pratik Kishore Dev Varma, reportedly, ‘misbehaved’ with a team of MPs – members of parliamentary standing committee on housing and urban affairs visiting Tripura on Wednesday.

Sources said, a hot altercation broke out between Dev Varma and some people at a private hotel in Agartala.

Incidentally, the delegation of MPs were also staying at the hotel.

Congress MP Digvijay Singh and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh were also allegedly abused by Dev Varma during the quarrel.

When hotel officials tried to talk to him, he allegedly shouted invectives at them.

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger: Assam girl Celesti Bairagey creates buzz online

Later, the hotel security were pressed into action to get him out of the hotel.

Following the tension security was tightened at Hotel Polo Towers following the incident.

Sources said, the delegation of MPs raised the matter before Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb during a meeting at civil secretariat.