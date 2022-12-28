KOHIMA: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has stated that the year 2022 has been good for the state as the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) declared it as the “most peaceful” state in the country.

“The NCRB declared that Nagaland is the most peaceful state in the country,” said Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

The Nagaland chief minister said that the Naga political issue was the only matter that could not be resolved in 2022.

He expressed hope that the Naga issue will come to a logical conclusion soon.

“I hope the new year of 2023 will also be a peaceful and fruitful year,” the Nagaland chief minister said.

These remarks from the Nagaland chief minister came at a time when the state is gearing up for the assembly elections.

Assembly elections in Nagaland is slated to be held early next year.