BONGAIGAON: At least three persons have been arrested by the police in Bongaigaon district of Assam for allegedly killing two minors.

The three arrested persons belong to the same family.

The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by one Abdul Bashir Ahmed.

Ahmed, in his FIR, alleged that his 16-year-old niece and 14-year-old nephew were killed on the intervening night of February 1 and 2.

The police in Bongaigaon district of Assam immediately launched an investigation into the case.

The Assam police, at first, arrested the elder cousin of the two deceased minors on Tuesday.

The police claimed that the arrested person, identified as Abu Sufian Ahmed, had confessed to the killing.

Subsequently, two others of the same family, identified as Mosheeda Khatun and Majnu Sk, were arrested.

The motive behind the killing appears to be a long standing land dispute between the families.