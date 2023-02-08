GUWAHATI: A man from Hailakandi district in Assam has been arrested by the state police for allegedly thrashing and urinating on a youth.

The arrested person has been identified as Nizamuddin Borbhuyan.

Borbhuyan is among four arrested by the Assam police in connection with the case.

Notably, Nizamuddin Borbhuyan is the prime accused in the case.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the youth was tied to a pole, tortured, his head tonsured and being urinated on by the four arrested accused.

The police action came after Assam DGP GP Singh in a tweet alerted the Hailakandi Police of the viral video.

“The main accused, Nizamuddin Borbhuyan, has been arrested by Hailakandi police along with three others. Lawful action follows,” the Assam DGP said.